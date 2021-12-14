National Wreaths Across America Day set for Ascension Veterans Memorial Park
Ascension Veterans Memorial Park, an official Wreaths Across America location, will join more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.
The placement of 250 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our fallen service members laid to rest in local cemeteries will be conducted. The annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served the country endures. Due to several issues, the local group had a late start but was able to pre-order extra wreaths that can be purchased for $15 from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 18 at the Gonzales park. For information, call (256) 656-2124.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
Ascension Recycling Center holiday hours announced
The Ascension Parish Recycling Center, located at the DPW headquarters on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales, has announced its operating hours for the upcoming holiday season.
The center, at 42077 Church Point Road, Gonzales, is normally open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed on Fridays, Sundays and holidays.
For the holidays, the Recycling Center will close:
- Saturday, Dec. 25
- Monday, Dec. 27
- Saturday, Jan. 1
- Monday, Jan. 3
All other hours remain the same.
For a full list of items accepted for recycling, visit: http://www.ascensionparish.net/keep-ascension-beautiful/.
This is a free service for Ascension Parish residents.
Sign Language Carols
Along with the holiday season comes old familiar Christmas carols, but what if you couldn’t hear the words or music? What would those songs look like? Join the Ascension Parish Library staff in Galvez at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 to enjoy the beauty of signing instead of singing. Retired Ascension Parish Schools’ Deaf Education teacher Cheryl Russell will guide you through as you learn the signs of “Silent Night,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” using karaoke music.
Cheryl Russell has a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and certification in deaf education. She learned sign language at Delgado Community College, then increased her skills working at the Louisiana School for the Deaf. Russell volunteers with Stillwaters Refuge of Hope Women’s Ministry and co-developed its Mommy & Me group for new moms and moms with young children. Some of these classes include using signs during story time with moms and children.
For information about the event for all ages, call (225) 622-3339 or visit myapl.org.
A Jazzy Christmas concert
Quiana Lynell will will perform at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at River Road African American Museum's A Jazzy Christmas Concert in Donaldsonville.
The outdoor event is free. For information, call (225) 474-5553.
ARW set Christmas/installation luncheon
Ascension Republican Women will hold its annual Christmas Installation Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
Wanda Aizpurua, president of the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women, will install the ARW 2022 officers and Christmas music will be provided by guitarist and songwriter Butch Meyn, former guitarist for Louisiana Gov. Jimmy Davis.
The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Cost for the lunch is $22. Advance payment can be made at paypal.Hme/ARW225. Reservations are requested. RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or arwrus@aol.com.
Don't fall for latest phone scam
Gonzales City Hall has received several calls from residents stating that they were contacted and told to pay their bill over the phone or their services would be disconnected.
City Hall is not calling residents and wants residents to be aware of this scam. It is not the policy of City Hall to initiate contact with residents for payment over the telephone. Be aware, City Hall does not process disconnections until the 28th of the month.
Punch needle art
Punch needling is an art style that has been used for centuries to handmake rugs or patches. Artists use a specialized needle to push thread into cloth. Tweens between the ages of 9 and 11 years are invited to Ascension Parish Library at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in Galvez; and 10 a.m. Dec. 29 in Gonzales to introduce this old-school fiber art technique to the modern gaming world. For information, call the local library location or visit myapl.org.
Book page art
Bring new life to old books by transforming an author’s words into a new work of art using colored pencils, stencils and more. Repurpose loose pages from worn-out books and turn them into artful designs that celebrate the unending creativity of the written word. Book Page Art will be held at Ascension Parish Library at 4 p.m. Dec. 21 in Dutchtown. Designed for teens ages 12-18. For information, call your library location or visit myapl.org.
Jewel Snowflakes
During winter break, try your hand at jewelry making by creating your own charming jewel snowflake that you can use to decorate your room for the winter season. Stop by Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales, Dutchtown, or Galvez during regular operating hours from Saturday, Dec. 18 to Friday, Dec. 31, and ask any staff member at the checkout desk for a jewel snowflake crafting kit. Then, use the jewelry pliers and assorted beads to create a shimmering, icy design to take home. Designed for tweens and teens ages 9–18. Available while supplies last. For more information, call your local library location or visit myapl.org.