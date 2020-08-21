Leaders in St. James and Ascension parishes are beginning to take precautions with a tropical storm and a tropical depression expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico and possibly strengthen into hurricanes next week, parish officials said Friday.
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said Friday morning that he has ordered the closure of the waterway at Marvin Braud Pumping Station at 7 p.m. Sunday, so the station can begin drawing down water levels in parish waterways.
His decision, which is designed to build in flood storage for heavy rains, has been prompted by the threat of the possible dual hurricanes next week that could bring heavy rain to the region. His decision is subject to change based on any updates in the weather forecast, parish officials said in a statement.
Officials and residents in next-door Livingston and St. James parishes have often complained the station can worsen their flooding.
Also on Friday, St. James Parish government has opened two self-serve sandbagging locations: on the east bank at the Grand Point Fire Station, 32122 La. 642, Paulina, and on the west bank at the Vacherie Fire Training Center, 29126 Health Unit St., Vacherie.
St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne asked his residents in the statement Friday "to take the necessary precautions and prepare for possible weather related to" Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14.
"Residents should prepare home and business properties by securing objects that may impede drainage or become projectiles," the statement said.
Residents were also asked to "remove any debris from catch basins and storm drains."
The St. James Parish Emergency Operations Center is closely monitoring these storms, which are expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico late this weekend into early next week, parish officials said.
The National Hurricane Center has projected that both depressions could strengthen into Category 1 hurricanes by next week once they are in the gulf.
Tropical Depression 13 formed into Tropical Storm Laura Friday morning. Tropical Depression 14, which is the Caribbean, is expected to head west toward the Louisiana/Texas line. Tropical Storm Laura, which is in the Atlantic, is forecast to make landfall around the Alabama-Florida line.
The major combined effect of the storms for Louisiana is heavy rain, though that could change with a shift in either forecast track.
Both Ascension and St. James parishes have large swaths of low-lying, swampy land that is susceptible to rainfall flooding but also to tidal flow from storm surge that can inhibit the drainage of rainfall runoff upstream.
This is at least the fifth time since early June that officials in Ascension have said they were pumped down water levels in the parish through the Marvin Braud station. Also, a practice by prior administrations at times, Cointment has taken a more aggressive and proactive use of the station. The region has also frequent threats this year.
The seven pumps at the Marvin Braud station in the McElroy Swamp send storm water into the Blind River swamp to the south and east. They drain a 76-square-mile section of eastern Ascension.
When open, the pump station's gate serves as a boating access way along the New River Canal. When closed, the gate helps somewhat seal off the St. Amant and Gonzales areas and eastern Sorrento from tidal influences and storm surge in Lake Maurepas that can flood lower eastern Ascension.
Once the gate is closed, parish officials then turn on the big station's pumps to drain waterways in the watersheds of Bayou Goudine, Bayou Francois and the New River Canal that are inside the parish's flood protection system and include Gonzales, part of Prairieville, St. Amant and part of Sorrento.
The station's pumps, which sit at the confluence of the New River and Saveiro canals, largely don't affect waterways in the Prairieville, Galvez, Lake, Burnside and Darrow areas, all of which rely more on natural drainage.
In St. James Parish, officials said they are monitoring weather conditions and have been in contact with the National Weather Service and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for the latest weather forecasts.
Notifications will be posted as new information is received and as forecast changes. Stay tuned to the St. James Parish website and the St. James Parish Facebook page for the latest releases. To sign up for emergency text messages and e-mails, visit www.stjamesparishla.gov and click on 'Notification Alerts” button on the homepage.