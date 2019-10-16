Thursday
Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, coleslaw, cornbread, margarine, fig bar snack cake
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Humana)
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Seafood gumbo with rice, broccoli and cauliflower, potato salad, saltine crackers, pudding cup
Autumn Craft: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Etta Brown: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville
Cooking Demo/Nutrition Talk: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Romana blend vegetables, whole-wheat bread, margarine, pumpkin snack cake
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Accord Rehab)
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Breakfast Special — Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, spiced apple slices, juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, fruit and grain bar
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales (sponsored by Cannon Hospice)
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Red beans and sausage with rice, steamed spinach with rice, green garden salad with dressing, cornbread, margarine, orange
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Seated Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Oct. 24
Menu: Hot dog with chili on wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales