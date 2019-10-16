Thursday

Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, coleslaw, cornbread, margarine, fig bar snack cake

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Humana)

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Seafood gumbo with rice, broccoli and cauliflower, potato salad, saltine crackers, pudding cup

Autumn Craft: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Etta Brown: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville

Cooking Demo/Nutrition Talk: 10 a.m., Gonzales 

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Romana blend vegetables, whole-wheat bread, margarine, pumpkin snack cake

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Accord Rehab)

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Breakfast Special — Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, spiced apple slices, juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, fruit and grain bar

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales (sponsored by Cannon Hospice)

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Red beans and sausage with rice, steamed spinach with rice, green garden salad with dressing, cornbread, margarine, orange

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales 

Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Seated Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Oct. 24

Menu: Hot dog with chili on wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

