Members of the River Road African American Museum recently gathered to celebrate the holiday season and reminisce on the successes of 2018.
The RRAAM board members were pleased with the 2018 partnership with Shell Oil Company that resulted in the River Road Slave Burial Grounds Coalition, a project that marked graves located on the Shell Oil property.
Board members said 2019 will mark the nonprofit's 25th year, which will bring forth increased opportunities for education, history and arts programs, starting with a showcase of the film the board created as an offshoot of the River Road Slave Burial Grounds Coalition, and also host a number of events that spotlight our 25th anniversary, from a commemorative book project to a gala celebration.
"We're focused on continuing to serve Louisiana, the United States and the world," according to a news release. "Be sure to stay in touch with the RRAAM throughout 2019 via various social media platforms, beginning with you getting to know the members of the RRAAM board of directors."
The museum has set a goal to raise $250,000 in 2019.
The museum is in Donaldsonville at 406 Charles St.