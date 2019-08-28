The City of Gonzales won the Best in Show Award at the annual convention of the Louisiana Municipal Association, on the basis of its Conway Economic Development District economic development project.
The convention, held in Monroe, brought together municipalities from across the state to get updates on issues that affect them. Fiscal responsibility, programming, offering services, dealing with public records and requests for them, and open meeting regulations are just a few of the topics.
The LMA Best in Show competition chooses an economic development project that is exemplary in its inception, budget, operation and expected achievement, according to a news release.
The Conway Economic Development District, “a $325 million transformative multi-use development in the City of Gonzales featuring several densities of housing, common areas, retail, professional services and commercial establishments,” was created using many of the “smart growth concepts that the City of Gonzales adopted in its Master Plan that CPEX (Center for Planning Excellence) helped the city create and adopt in 2015.” The goal of the Conway Economic Development District is to bring over 1,000 new housing units into Gonzales on a 600-acre tract on La. 44 south of Interstate 10.
“We’ve been working on Conway for a very long time,” Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said. “Many pieces of a puzzle have joined together to create something beautiful and functional. I believe The Conway Economic Development District will be of great benefit to our city, our parish, and even areas further afield.”
“The City of Gonzales has always been a forward-thinking leader on amenities that increase the quality of life for the community, “ said Ascension Economic Development Corporation CEO//President Kate MacArthur. “The development of Conway is a terrific example of how road improvements, diverse residential housing options, recreational amenities, and retail and commercial businesses embody the true concept of smart growth for not only the residents of the development, but the city as a whole.”
In creating the district, the City of Gonzales administration worked to draft rules and regulations through the Planning Commission for a Traditional Neighborhood Development in cooperation with the city’s chief engineer, city clerk, planning commission and public works director. A Tax Incremented Financing district was created to aid in the funding of the development in relation to needed infrastructure. The project also directly contributed to a fund for a roundabout and additional lanes on La. 44. This investment was to the tune of $1.3 million, the release said.