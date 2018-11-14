Donaldsonville VFW and American Legion organizations honored World War I casualty Bennett Babin on Veterans Day in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice that ended WWI. Several descendants of the Babin family attended the event. Gathering in Louisiana Square for the ceremony are, front row from left, Hunter Babin, Donna Hahn, Margaret Templet, Bennel Harp and Lee Landry; and second row from left, event committee chairman Jay Lemann, Michael Babin, Jan Breaud, Paul L. Babin, Conan Babin and American Legion Post 98 Commander Lawrence Landry.