Dutchtown coach Chase Delrie has been around and in charge of winning cultures, and he is looking for the same results with the girl’s basketball team at Dutchtown.
“Our philosophy is to create competitors in our program and a winning culture one day at a time,” Delrie said.
The Lady Griffins are coming off a 6-18 season and did not make the 5A playoffs. At 8-6 (as of press time) so far this season, they have eclipsed last seasons win total and are looking for more. The top 32 teams make the playoffs, and the Lady Griffins are currently sitting right outside at 34th with several key games ahead.
The Lady Griffins returned nearly all their players from last season, including the leading scorer, Saylor Donaldson, who is a senior averaging 12 points per game. Senior Marcia Vessel is a key player and is averaging 8 points per game. Juniors Taylor Lemon (8 points per game) and Brianne Parker are starters crucial to success each night.
Parker has been huge on the boards, averaging 11 rebounds per game so far. Junior Nya Miller was expected to be a big piece for this season, but an injury is keeping her out until an expected mid-January return.
Coach Delrie and his team is constantly striving to improve. “We are looking to improve in all parts of the game, individual fundamentals and skill sets. We need more game experience, and we must continue to evolve and play the game the right way,” Delrie.
District play in 5-5A will be challenging, and the Lady Griffins seem to be headed in the right direction with a clear mindset on what is ahead of them. “Our goal is to be competitive every night out and win. That is the mindset,” Delrie said.
All Metro Football
Ascension parish representatives on the All Metro team include:
DL Jacques Husers Senior, Ascension Catholic (Lower Metro)
RB Dylan Sampson, Senior, Dutchtown (Upper Metro)
DL Dylan Carpenter, Junior, St. Amant (Upper Metro)
All Metro Cross Country
Ascension parish representative include:
Chase Walker, Ascension Catholic
Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant
Cameron Bourgeois, East Ascension (1st team)
All District Volleyball
District 3-V
Coach of the Year: Janelle Leonard, Ascension Catholic
1st team:
Ascension Catholic:
Katie Brooks, MVP Offense
Emmie Lambert, MVP Defense
Karlie Chaney
Allie Griffin
Ascension Christian:
Noelle Laiche
CJ Raven
2nd team:
Ascension Catholic:
Ella Lemann
Madisyn Cassard
Ava Bright
Ascension Christian:
Melanie Jones
Ava Crifasi
District 4-I
Coach of the Year: Jamie Gilmore, East Ascension
1st team:
Dutchtown:
Alexis Logarbo, MVP
Taylor Heeb
Cadie Kusy
Kendall Davis
East Ascension:
Lexie Bourque
Melinna Carrero
Katie Frank
St Amant:
Kayla Robinson , MVP Defense
Ja’Lynn Davenport
Amaya Evans
Jessica Jones