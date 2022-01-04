Dutchtown coach Chase Delrie has been around and in charge of winning cultures, and he is looking for the same results with the girl’s basketball team at Dutchtown.

“Our philosophy is to create competitors in our program and a winning culture one day at a time,” Delrie said.

The Lady Griffins are coming off a 6-18 season and did not make the 5A playoffs. At 8-6 (as of press time) so far this season, they have eclipsed last seasons win total and are looking for more. The top 32 teams make the playoffs, and the Lady Griffins are currently sitting right outside at 34th with several key games ahead.

The Lady Griffins returned nearly all their players from last season, including the leading scorer, Saylor Donaldson, who is a senior averaging 12 points per game. Senior Marcia Vessel is a key player and is averaging 8 points per game. Juniors Taylor Lemon (8 points per game) and Brianne Parker are starters crucial to success each night.

Parker has been huge on the boards, averaging 11 rebounds per game so far. Junior Nya Miller was expected to be a big piece for this season, but an injury is keeping her out until an expected mid-January return.

Coach Delrie and his team is constantly striving to improve. “We are looking to improve in all parts of the game, individual fundamentals and skill sets. We need more game experience, and we must continue to evolve and play the game the right way,” Delrie.

District play in 5-5A will be challenging, and the Lady Griffins seem to be headed in the right direction with a clear mindset on what is ahead of them. “Our goal is to be competitive every night out and win. That is the mindset,” Delrie said.

All Metro Football

Ascension parish representatives on the All Metro team include:

DL Jacques Husers Senior, Ascension Catholic (Lower Metro)

RB Dylan Sampson, Senior, Dutchtown (Upper Metro)

DL Dylan Carpenter, Junior, St. Amant (Upper Metro)

All Metro Cross Country

Ascension parish representative include:

Chase Walker, Ascension Catholic

Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant

Cameron Bourgeois, East Ascension (1st team)

All District Volleyball

District 3-V

Coach of the Year: Janelle Leonard, Ascension Catholic

1st team:

Ascension Catholic:

Katie Brooks, MVP Offense

Emmie Lambert, MVP Defense

Karlie Chaney

Allie Griffin

Ascension Christian:

Noelle Laiche

CJ Raven

2nd team:

Ascension Catholic:

Ella Lemann

Madisyn Cassard

Ava Bright

Ascension Christian:

Melanie Jones

Ava Crifasi

District 4-I

Coach of the Year: Jamie Gilmore, East Ascension

1st team:

Dutchtown:

Alexis Logarbo, MVP

Taylor Heeb

Cadie Kusy

Kendall Davis

East Ascension:

Lexie Bourque

Melinna Carrero

Katie Frank

St Amant:

Kayla Robinson , MVP Defense

Ja’Lynn Davenport

Amaya Evans

Jessica Jones

Troy LeBoeuf covers sports for the Ascension Advocate. He can be reached at troyleboeuf@hotmail.com or ascension@theadvocate.com or on Twitter @Troyleboeuf.

