The class of 2020 has gone through some rough times. Just days after starting their freshmen year, torrential rains and flooding closed schools and many classes were moved to temporary buildings after school finally restarted.
Then, their senior year, the novel conoravirus pandemic hit and they were sent home in mid-March to start virtual learning. Prom and other senior traditions were canceled or looked dramatically.
At EA, the annual pond jump turned into a do-it-yourself video or photo pond jump as students jump in swimming pools, ponds and other bodies of water to simulate the ritual the best they could. The school posted photos and video clips online.
For graduation, held May 28 in Spartan Stadium, the students, many wearing masks, were seated 6 feet apart on the football field.