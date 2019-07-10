Among those on the roster for Louisiana Girls State and Boys State at Northwestern State University on June 23-29 were five rising seniors from St. Amant High School: Connor Adams, Brett Allen, Josie DuBois, Matthew Norris and Isabella Taylor.
Girls State and Boys State are summer leadership and citizenship programs sponsored by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary for high school students between their junior and senior year.
Participants — called citizens — are divided into groups and elect mock municipal officials and representative to a mock state legislature. They also elect state officials who meet to hold elections and pass bills in a manner similar to the actual Louisiana Legislature. The program is intended to teach high-achieving students to be informed citizens while developing a sense of community, service and responsibility.