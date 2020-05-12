The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail April 30-May 6:
April 30
Hammond, Charleston Dmoine: 23; 7180 La. 75, Geismar; driver must be licensed, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance (felony), possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), possession of heroin, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Green, Levell: 29; 9311 Water Tower Lane, Convent; resisting an officer, false imprisonment, battery of a dating partner, violations of protective orders
Blackburn, Sara Alie: 22; 15457 Ridge Road, Maurepas; theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000 (felony)
May 1
Simoneaux, Stephanie Rena: 27; 18538 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas; resisting a police officer with force or violence (injury), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), battery of a police officer (misdemeanor), prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Henry, Jamesha Corshel: 24, 702 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), domestic abuse battery
Henry, Jamesha Corshel: 24; 702 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; violations of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000 (felony)
May 2
Summerville, Katherine Renee: 36; 43264 Moody Dixon Road No. 28, Prairieville; contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, flight from an officer (misdemeanor), resisting a police officer with force or violence
Henry, Crystal J.: 33; 1601 Keith St., Donaldsonville; simple robbery
Saulny, Malaina N.: 26; 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
David, Larry John: 53; 1711 W. Venice Drive, Gonzales; aggravated assault with a firearm (felony)
May 3
Miles, Nathaniel: 23; 38294 Holly St., Gonzales; theft of a motor vehicle, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)
Anthony, Jasmine Kenyada: 27; 5447 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge; aggravated assault with a firearm (felony)
May 4
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 30; 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; security required, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated/third offense (felony)
Richard, Walter Paul, II: 38; 5116 Highland Road, Baton Rouge; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary (all others)
May 5
Wintz, Jeffery Paul: 34; 42433 Tigers Eye Stone Ave., Prairieville; aggravated second-degree battery
Harrison, Jeremiah J.: 43; 40307 La Rochelle Road, Prairieville; violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law/drug-free zone, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (steroids), possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Variani, Dwayne Michael: 45; corner of Lessard and David Lessard streets, St. Amant; violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law/drug-free zone, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
May 6
Dunbar, Derrick D.: 32; 12527 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge; misdemeanor sexual battery, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, domestic abuse battery
Reed, Deshaun A.: 18; address not listed; maximum speed limit, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 (felony)
Vicknair, Walter Jacob: 36; 1623 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery/strangulation (felony)
Heil, Jake Axton: 35; 15274 W. Bayou Drive, Prairieville; two counts of violations of protective orders