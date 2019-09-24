GONZALES — The Ascension Parish School Board has set its Nov. 5 meeting as the one where the details and date for a special bond election will be decided.

Superintendent David Alexander made the announcement at the School Board meeting on Tuesday.

The board is in the process of finalizing a list of projects, which would include building a new high school in Prairieville, to put on the ballot in a proposal to extend an existing 15.08-mill property tax to fund bonds for new construction projects.

In committee, School Board members have previously discussed possibly bringing the issue to voters on May 9.

Also on Tuesday, the board approved a request by Reagent Chemical and Research in Geismar for an exemption from 80 percent of its property taxes for five years, renewable to 10 years, for building four new blending tanks at its site.

The plant markets and distributes hydrochloric acid.

The $9 million Reagent project, over its 30-year-life, will generate $638,000 in property taxes for the School Board and $100,000 in sales taxes during its construction phase, officials have said.

The School Board would forfeit $494,000 in property taxes over the 10 years of the tax exemption, if it goes through.

The Ascension Parish Council has also approved the Geismar plant's request for the property tax exemption, and Sheriff Bobby Webre is considering Reagent's request, Kate MacArthur, chief executive officer of the Ascension Economic Development Corp., said after Tuesday's School Board meeting.