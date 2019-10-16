The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Oct. 3-10:
Oct. 3
Washington, Armease Denzel: 29, 37313 La. 74, 168, Geismar, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, two counts of aggravated second-degree battery, second-degree murder.
Kozma, Marci Lyn: 36, 4024 Kirkpatrick Road, Southport, Florida, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, simple criminal damage to property, careless operation.
Williams, Dontae Malik: 22, 37244 Miller Road, Prairieville, illegal carrying of weapons, misdemeanor theft, felony simple criminal damage to property.
North, Jerome: 19, 157 Donaldsonville Village St., Donaldsonville, two counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Plaisance, Adam Joseph: 44, 17431 Summerfield North Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Duplessis Jr., David P.: 33, 43043 Weber City Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Dixon, Devin D.: 28, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., 1, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Washington, Ryan Christopher: 24, 4450 Jenkins Extension, Darrow, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Fuller, Jeremy: 45, 17073 Kari Drive, Prairieville, five counts of misdemeanor theft, felony theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Wright, Jennifer: 34, 46461 Lessard Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Helg, Eugene A.: 41, 12288 David Lessard Road, St. Amant, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions.
Dickens, Jayd Lee: 25, 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Leblanc, Angela Louise: 40, 10474 Acy Road, 1, St. Amant, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Carbo, Jeffery Paul: 32, 10474 Acy Road, 1, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Troquille, Desirae N.: 18, 18304 Craig St., Prairieville, owner to secure registration, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driver must be licensed, careless operation, hit-and-run driving.
Oct. 4
Sarvis, Matthew Joshua: 31, 16304 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, parole violation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property, home invasion/damage to property.
Guient Jr., Daniel Glenn: 33, 16350 Shirleyville Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sanders, Jarrmann C.: 41, 39082 Germany Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Lacaze, Donald Joseph: 65, 43525 La. 621, Gonzales, two counts of surety, failure to appear in court.
McCurley, Jeramie M.: 36, 10126 Santa Monica Ave., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, felony theft.
Alsay, Tevis Darnell: 37, 800 Riverview Complex, A203, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
York, Elvin J.: 35, 39030 West Lane, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Ardoin, Kevin: 31, 24148 Larry Drive, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court.
Lambert, Yolanda Sue: 45, 17381 Penn Blvd., Prairieville, simple burglary/vehicle.
Davis, Carl A.: 29, 2142 La. 30, Gonzales, vagrancy/begs or solicits, disturbing the peace/unlawful assembly/curfew/loitering/vagrancy, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Duplessis, Michael Joseph: 37, 11189 Rip Duplessis Road, Gonzales, parole violation, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Michel, Rodney Steven: 46, 11510 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Kozma, Marci Lyn: 36, 4024 Kirkpatrick Road, Southport, Florida, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Duplessis, Lakeisha: 37, 2138 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Ramsey, Katelyn: 25, 9394 Huntington Ave., Denham Springs, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Scott Jr., Terrell T.: 23, 37313 La. 74, 71D, Geismar, misdemeanor theft.
Garnett Sr., Kendricks Wayne: 43, 615 Third St., Donaldsonville, aggravated battery.
Oct. 5
Sanchez, Brandon: 24, 8409 Phillip Road, St. Amant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, tail lamps, speed, operating while intoxicated.
Herrera, Rene: 39, 12141 Colonial Oaks, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
White, Kevin D.: 59, 7878 Lasalle Ave., Baton Rouge, security required, public intimidation/force, simple criminal damage to property, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Daniels, Kidal Leon: 45, 5247 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow, driving on roadway laned for traffic, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated.
Painter Jr., Paul Geral: 49, 45166 Chartin Lane, St. Amant, violations of protective orders.
Smith, Myles Gabriel : 22, 1526 Beckenham Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, owner to secure registration, expired motor vehicle insurance, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited.
Bullock, Terrell V.: 26, 611 Egle St., Morgan City, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Curry, Kimeka Denise: 47, 917 S. Carlos St., Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Oct. 6
Jackson, Ira: 42, 242 E. 13th St., Edgard, failure to appear in court.
Rieder, Thomas: 45, 13462 Airline Highway, Gonzales, traffic-control signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated.
Bell, Zachary Roy: 23, 2223 Cypress Point Drive, Laplace, operating while intoxicated.
Bourque III, Joseph W.: 39, 711 La. 1000, Bell Rose, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
North Jr., Michael R.: 34, 806 Oak St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Jackson, Daletrisha: 26, 216 Emerald Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Powell, Renee Orillion: 52, 48181 Sam Martin Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Lecompte, Ramona: 32, 1649 Starboard, Baton Rouge, reckless operation, two counts of hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Oct. 7
Hester, Dante D.: 26, 1703 S. Chuck Ave., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Villar, Paul J.: 37, 17079 La. 431, Prairieville, simple escape/aggravated escape.
Roddy, Michael J.: 47, 41015 Mazoch Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Jackson, Megan: 36, 1976 Stafford Lane, Baton Rouge, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Mitchell, Irving Bobby: 37, 16524 Shirleyville Road, Prairieville, manslaughter, aggravated second-degree battery, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Demby, Cynthia Henry: 57, 1005 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property.
Vallo Jr., Carlton Dewayne: 23, 14449 Black Locust St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Hendricks, Christopher Don; 32, 14537 Ridge Road, Maurepas, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed.
Hankton, Michael Anthony: 52, 409 E. New River Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Cenobio, Sarah Ann: 27, 12475 Deck Blvd., Geismar, simple criminal damage to property.
Causey, Amber Blair: 38, 7390 Wilfred St., Sorrento, hold for other agency, surety, failure to appear in court.
Jenkins, Tommie L.: 40, 3141 Nicholson Lake Drive, Baton Rouge, surety, failure to appear in court.
Landry, Ebony: 30, 1826 W. Worthy Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, simple assault, domestic abuse battery, second-degree battery.
Scherer, Jeremy Justin: 34, 18014 Autumn View Drive, 1, Prairieville, state probation violation, driving on roadway laned for traffic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driver must be licensed, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate.
Oct. 8
Lerma, Ismael David: 28, 13056 Carrie Lane, Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Weaver, Kerry Lynn; 36, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, surety, failure to appear in court.
Davis, Carl A.: 29, 2142 La. 30, Gonzales, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Levy, Graclyn N.: 40, 421 W. Bluebird St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Clark Jr., Joseph: 56, 2810 Ralph St., Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court, felony residential contractor fraud.
Hyde, Cameron Mark: 20, 42382 Wynstone Drive, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Millien, Micah Aaron: 28, 13446 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales, simple burglary/all others.
Kelson, Michael: 26, 219 S. Daphne Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Johnson Jr., Colley B.: 21, 46029 Richard Road, St. Amant, surety.
Edison, Dawn: 38, 618 Applewhite, Alexandria, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated.
Wright, Vanessa R.: 44, 41319 Tulip Hill Ave., Prairieville, simple assault.
Talbert, Anthony G.: 41, 17797 Airline Highway, No. 14, Prairieville, operating while intoxicated.
Melancon, Blain Paul: 29, 13456 Leblanc Road, Gonzales, six counts of failure to appear in court.
Guerra III, Emanuel J.: 38, 41140 Fifth Colonials St., Prairieville, failure to appear in court, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous.
Norman, Terrill: 43, 39011 Elliott Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Oct. 9
Jones, Kyle B.: 33, 18792 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of heroin, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court.
Gibson, Norman: 39, 4958 Poydras, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ford, Harlan R.: 32, 15242 John West Road, Gonzales, parole violation, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Alsay, Christopher Anthony: 32, 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders.
Hochsteter, Dustin: 31, 41270 Merritt Evans, 26, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Dickens, Jayd Lee: 25, 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Lacey, Torrie: 38, 43204 La. 933, Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, child passenger restraint system, careless operation, driving on right side of road/exceptions, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Gaddis, Donnell: 32, 15486 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, felony theft, forgery.
Martin, Karen Ann: 51, 800 Riverview Complex, 106d, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Varn, Andre Grant: 44, 13391 KC Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Bell, Walter: 18, 1612 N. Coontrap Road, A, Gonzales, two counts theft of a firearm, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sparlin, Tiffany Michelle: 26, 37048 La. 74, Geismar, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, violations of protective orders.
Boudy, Michael D.: 39, 39235 West Lane, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Corrent, Shane Michael: 45, 11079 Garrett Drive, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, violations of protective orders.
Oct. 10
Peabody, Richard: 30, 45276 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.