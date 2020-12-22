Law enforcement leaders from 11 departments recently gathered to donate $30,775 raised from their No Shave November project to the American Cancer Society.
Deputies and other officers donated to the fund to have the privilege to grow facial hair during November. Most enforcement departments do not allow its workforce to have beards or mustaches. Taking part were the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gonzales police, St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Golden Meadow police, Port Fourchon Harbor police, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Gretna police, Thibodaux police and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
This year's No Shave November project raised more than $9,800 over the 2019 total donation, said Allison Hudson, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office public information officer.
The program started in 2016 when the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office raised $1,370 with its first No Shave November.
A check presentation was held Dec. 9 at the Ascension Sheriff's Office in Gonzales. Errin Viguerie, of the American Cancer Society, accepted the donation.