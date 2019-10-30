GONZALES - The water boil advisory for the city of Gonzales has been lifted, city officials reported shortly before noon Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, the city announced that the state Department of Health had tested the city's water and gave the all clear for regular water use.
The city had been under a water boil advisory since Tuesday morning, after problems with the electrical system caused the city's water pumps and generators to stop working, and water pressure dropped in homes and businesses.
The pumps and generators were soon up and running, but state law required that a water boil advisory remain in effect for 24 hour after the incident, until testing could be done on the city's water.