The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Feb. 18-25:
Feb. 18
Smith II, Michael R.: 14983 Pride Road, Port Hudson; Age, 39; two counts violations of protective orders
Hawkins III, Charles: 27 Ann Louise St., Harvey; Age, 19; illegal carrying of weapons, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, reckless operation, maximum speed limit
McGary, Edward Rontanda: 41184 W. Yellow Water Road, Hammond; Age, 59; parole violation, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Porche, Cierra Lamia: 502 Harden St. (vacant), Hammond; Age, 26; battery of a dating partner
Feb. 19
Dedon, Kenny Jo: 45291 John Sheets Road, St. Amant; Age, 40; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Woodland, Lance D.: 2421 Virginian Colony Ave., LaPlace; Age, 34; fraudulent firearm and ammunition purchase, violations of protective orders
Hilliard, Jasmine Monae: 201 New River Road, Gonzales; Age, 21; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Bell, Nathaniel L.: 1111 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age, 42; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Langley, Jason Edwin: 1105 Seabury Lane, Mamou; Age, 49; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Thompson Jr., Adrian Joshua: 38533 Arrowhead Drive, Gonzales; Age, 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Turner, Jacob Valentino: 118 Belle Point Lane, Napoleonville; Age, 32; parole violation, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, attempted theft greater than $25,000, simple criminal damage to property over $50,000, simple burglary
Feb. 20
Miles, Quincy: 1908 S. Gaudin Ave., Gonzales; Age, 31; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Carter, Kasey: 139 Virginia St., Belle Rose; Age, 32; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Wilson, Everette A.: 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age, 20; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, owner to secure registration, driver must be licensed, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Escobar, Cristian: 15538 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville; Age, 26; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated-first
Walker, Kevin D.: 921 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; Age, 37; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles
Feb. 21
Thompson, Trevon Q.: 400 Saint Joseph St., Donaldsonville; Age, 27; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (misdemeanor), possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Green, Dontre' T.: 104 Oak Ridge Ave. Unit D, Donaldsonville; Age, 29; surety, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Howard, Joseph: 1104 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age, 63; second-degree battery
Jackson, Tevin: 411 Arlington Ave., Houma; Age, 28; parole violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substances, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine), resisting an officer, driving on divided highways, traffic-control signals, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Smith, Derrick Lynn: 806 Orange St., Donaldsonville; Age, 40; operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, turning movements and required signals/stop signs/and yield signs, when passing on the right is permitted, theft less than $1,000, violations of protective orders
Henry, Jason Nathaniel: 12524 Cooper Road, St. Amant; Age, 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, hold for other agency, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault with a firearm
Couvillion, Jake Paul: 1201 Amelia St., Gretna; Age, 27; probation violation parish, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Brown, Terry Daniel: 39202 Water Oak Ave., Prairieville; Age, 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Renaud, Scarlett: 10064 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; Age, 40; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
Owen, Kaitlyn D.: 12 Head Homes, Lebanon, Tennessee; Age, 28; possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substances (clonazepam), driving on roadway laned for traffic
Feb. 22
Alvarado, Emmanuel: 6574 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans; Age, 35; resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer, reckless operation, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Daigle, Donnie James: 209 Jefferson St., Napoleonville; Age, 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, attempted theft greater than $25,000, simple criminal damage to property over $50,000, simple burglary, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple burglary
Everett, Tyler J., 13390 JB Templet Road, Gonzales; Age, 22; simple assault
Bazile, Blaine Anthony: 11360 Tannis Road, St. Amant; Age, 39; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Wharton, Fredi L.: 17311 Valmon Roddy Road 16, Prairieville; Age, 44; aggravated battery
Riley, Bria Jasline: 921 W. Tony St., Unit B, Gonzales; Age, 26; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Feb. 23
Landry, Joshua Ryan: 11222 Burgess Ave, Denham Springs; Age, 32; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, false certificates, intentional littering prohibited, operating while intoxicated-second
Kahrs, Amber: 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales; Age, 27; domestic abuse battery
Johnson, Kevin: 2287 N. Friendship Drive, Harvey; Age, 46; issuing worthless check $1,000 to $5,000
Coleman, Demon Ephrion: 35579 Melrose Ave., Denham Springs; Age, 44; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple assault, simple battery, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Folse, Matthew: 4309 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie; Age, 30; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Byrd-McCarthy, Ashley Danielle: 2703 S. Remy Robert Ave., Gonzales; Age, 33; failure to appear-bench warrant
Chatman, Otis: 37130 Second St., Darrow; Age, 33; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substances, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Tate, Jamarcus Andre: 613 E. Neal St., Gonzales; Age, 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, improper display of temporary license plate, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Feb. 24
Sheppard, Jeremiah: 8284 Mill St., St James; Age, 23; simple burglary (vehicle)
Jackson, Laron Ronnie: 515 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age, 30; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Jason Lee: 43383 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age, 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Gonzalez, Emanuel: 15389 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; Age, 19; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances
Hickman, Leland: 14164 La. 431, St., Amant; Age, 16; constructive contempt of court
Parson, Travarez: 415 Jennifer Jean Drive, Baton Rouge; Age, 39; examination of applicants required-classes of license, driver must be licensed, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Latiolais, Bruce D.: 918 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age, 33; failure to appear-bench warrant
Carson, Michael George: 109 Harry St., LaPlace; Age, 49; operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Feb. 25
Crum II, Earl Lovell: 16482 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; Age, 61; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine)
Robertson, Gary Lee: 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., Gonzales; Age, 38; failure to appear-bench warrant