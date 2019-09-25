Interested in visiting Egypt?
East Ascension High School teacher Jamie Andrews is planning an educational trip to Egypt in November 2021.
Interested? Plan to attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the East Ascension High School library.
At the library
FALL PLANT SWAP: Members of the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association will answer questions during a fall plant swap at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Bring labeled plants, cuttings, bulbs or seeds to exchange with local gardeners. You will leave with lots of information as well as new plants for your garden. To register, call the Gonzales library at (225) 647-3955.
PRACTICE ACT TEST: The Ascension Parish Library will administer a free practice ACT test from 9 a.m. until about 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Galvez branch library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville; and again at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Dutchtown branch library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. Participants should bring a calculator. To register for the program, provided by Princeton Review of Baton Rouge, call any location of the Ascension Parish Library.
One Night Out to benefit Lions Club
Tickets are on sale for the Gonzales Lions Club's One Night Out steak dinner and auction fundraiser at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Gonzales Public Safety Center.
Tickets are $50 online or at the door. For online tickets, visit www.gonzaleslionsclub.org/auction.
The event is a fundraiser to support the Lions Club's charitable projects, including vision screening for preschool children and an eyeglass and vision program.
Bead jewelry lessons coming to Depot Gallery
Master beader Dilek Buchholz will offer bead jewelry classes at the River Region Art Association Depot Gallery in Gonzales.
"How to create a simple spiral beaded bracelet" will be taught from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on two Saturdays, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19, and Monday, Oct. 14.
The bracelet will be completed in one class. A list of needed supplies will be found on the association's Facebook page and website, www.riverregionartassociation.org.
The fee for the class is $30.
Registration forms are also available at the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Gonzales. For more information, call the gallery at (225) 644-8496.