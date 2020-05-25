Despite the hit on sales tax revenues from the coronavirus lockdown, the City of Gonzales will be keeping merit raises in its new budget, Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd said.
However, cost-of-living raises for all city employees are out, for now, in the $16.2 million general fund budget for the new fiscal year, which begins in June.
That's a slight increase over this fiscal year's $16.1 million general fund budget, which pays for the administration of the city, the fire department and police department, sanitation and streets and drainage.
As the economic effects of the lockdown became clear, city staff revisited the budget draft a few times before presenting it to council members, Byrd said.
"We put about three versions of the budget together" before arriving at a final one to present to the city council, he said.
An early draft of the budget, drawn up in February, envisioned a 2.2% increase in revenues, anticipating a bump in sales tax monies, Byrd said.
Four new retailers opened in Gonzales last fall: Marshall's, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. A chain discount store, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, opened last April.
But, said Byrd, "We didn't know in the early part of February, like a lot of people, how big an impact this COVID-19 would have."
The final budget, which the City Council approved in late April, now anticipates the city will collect $14.5 million in sales tax revenues, which make up 70% of the city's budget, a roughly 2% decrease from the sales tax revenues for the current fiscal year, which ends this month.
Byrd said the lower figure was based on research of national financial sources and took into account the hard-hit oil-and-chemical industry, an important part of the local economy.
"Fortunately, in building and permit fees and property tax, we expect a bit of an increase," he said.
While the 2020-21 fiscal year budget doesn't include cost-of-living raises for the city's approximately 130 employee's, like the last budget did, merit raises of 2.23% for those recommended by their department heads will be funded.
"We culled savings from just about everywhere we could" to make those merit raises happen, Byrd said. "It wasn't anything in particular that we hit real hard."
Brandon Boylan, the city's finance director, said March sales tax funds, collected in April, showed a 17% decrease from last year at this time, but it was less of a drop than they had thought was coming.
"We were expecting more in the range of 20% to 25% less," Boylan said.
"Six months down the road, if we see an upswing in sales taxes, we could double back and possibly amend the budget to allow for things we've cut," he said.
The 2020-21 budget also calls for $15.7 million for new construction and for improvement projects.
Of that, $9.5 million is for the construction of the city's new Performing Arts, Conference and Event Center, to be called the Price LeBlanc PACE Center.
The city's budget report says $8.5 million of the work will be financed by a loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program, and $1.5 million will be financed by a donation from the Price LeBlanc family to honor the memory of the well-known auto dealer and entrepreneur.