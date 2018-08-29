Homecoming spirit is mounting at Donaldsonville High School with special events building excitement for the big game against White Castle at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Donaldsonville High, 100 Tiger Drive. The homecoming dance will be Saturday night.
During the school week, each class will "take over" a different hallway in the school, with a different theme: Las Vegas, Hawaii, Hollywood or New Orleans. Lunchtime activities for homecoming week include karaoke, "Family Feud," line dancing and a pep rally. On various days, students will dress in the colors of the rainbow, as dynamic duos or in their homecoming T-shirts.