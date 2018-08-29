Donaldsonville_homecoming_court

Members of the Donaldsonville High School homecoming court are, front row from left, seniors Porsha Butler, Da’Janae Chatman and Tyiesha Johnson. In the second row are Miss Freshman Jalyn Bell, Miss Sophomore Kyla Pierre and Miss Junior Michaelyn Austin. One of the seniors will be crowned as homecoming queen during halftime of the football game Sept. 7.

Homecoming spirit is mounting at Donaldsonville High School with special events building excitement for the big game against White Castle at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Donaldsonville High, 100 Tiger Drive. The homecoming dance will be Saturday night. 

During the school week, each class will "take over" a different hallway in the school, with a different theme: Las Vegas, Hawaii, Hollywood or New Orleans. Lunchtime activities for homecoming week include karaoke, "Family Feud," line dancing and a pep rally. On various days, students will dress in the colors of the rainbow, as dynamic duos or in their homecoming T-shirts. 

