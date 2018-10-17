The Ascension Parish Library is hosting several programs:
ESTATE AND ELDER LAW PLANNING: Prairieville attorney Linda S. Melancon will give a free presentation on estate and elder law planning at noon Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Galvez Branch Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. The presentation is part of the Lawyers in Libraries program offered in partnership with the Louisiana State Bar Association and the Louisiana Library Association. This workshop will cover the importance of proper estate planning, successions/probate and elder law. Participants will learn easy steps to protect assets, ensure future needs are met, and provide peace of mind for family members. For information or to register, call (225) 622-3339.
TEEN OPEN MIC: Young people in grades six through 12 will share their songs, poetry and instrumental music at an open mic event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. Friends and family are welcome to attend and watch. Registration is not required. For more information, call the library at (225) 673-8699.