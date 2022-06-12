Students from LSU Student Media outlets took home 19 awards for journalism excellence in the 2021 Region 12 Society of Professional Journalists competition and six awards in the 2022 College Media Business & Advertising Managers competition.
LSU students from the region who earned 2021 SPJ Mark of Excellence Awards include:
Television General News Reporting winner: Jacob Cheatwood, of Prairieville, Tiger TV, “Local HS tackles concussions”
Breaking News Reporting winner: Maddie Scott, of Covington, and Domenic Purdy, of Prairieville, Reveille, “Students protest LSU's handling of former French student accused of rape: ‘Safe not silenced’”
SPJ’s Region 12 represents Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee schools. First-place winners will compete at the national level later this spring.