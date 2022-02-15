Livestock show continues through Saturday
4-H and FFA students have been preparing for months for the 87th LSU AgCenter Livestock Show, held at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The students showoff their efforts at the show, which started Tuesday and continues through Saturday. It's free to visit the barns and watch the exhibitions.
Fruit trees for sale
St. Amant FFA Alumni is taking orders for fruits trees until Feb. 24.
The trees will be available for pick up March 14-18. To order, visit https://forms.gle/xwaW4zjTo6Yn62A99.
One Last Stroll
East Ascension High is planning One Last Stroll to give alumni and area residents a chance to walk the halls of the Gonzales campus before the main building is destroyed to make room for a new structure.
Everyone is invited to the March 12 day-long event, which starts at 10 a.m. and will feature tour of the school, photos station, food, video booth and meet-and-greets with faculty. Visitors can purchase a T-shirt through Feb. 23 for a chance to jump in the pond across the street from the school, recreating the annual pond jump senior tradition. To purchase a shirt, which serves as a waiver to participate in the pond jump, visit https://forms.gle/xwaW4zjTo6Yn62A99.
At 4:30 p.m., a walking parade is planned to the baseball field, where their will be a game where the players will wear throwback jerseys.
For more information, call the school at (225) 391-6100 or email jamie.andrews@apsb.org.
Mattress sale at EA
Need a new mattress? You might want to check out East Ascension's annual mattress sale set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20 at the school. This fundraiser turns the school's gym into a mattress showroom, offering lots of options. EA has earned over $200,000 within this program over the past years.
March Into Art
Students in Ascension and surrounding parishes are invited to participate in the River Region Art Association's March Into Art community student exhibit. Students ages 6 years of age to 18 years or age are eligible to participate. This annual event is a chance for students to compete in their age group and media categories. Media categories are painting, drawing, sculpture, 3-D art and digital art. The take in for art is from noon to 4 p.m. March 18 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19 at the association's Gonzales gallery. It cost $2 per entry to exhibit. The student artwork will be on exhibit from the judging March 19 through April 12. For more information, call the gallery at (225) 844-8496 and leave a message.
Ascension ICON singing contest auditions set
Young singers are invited to audition for the 2022 Ascension ICON Singing Competition, a fundraiser for the Ascension Fund.
Auditions are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 4 at the DeFrances Academy of Dance Studio in Prairieville.
This 10th annual singing competition is open to students in an Ascension Parish school, public or private, between the sixth and 12th grades. Applications for auditions can be downloaded from the website at www.ascensionicon.com and submitted by March 1 to The Ascension Fund, P.O. Box 1420, Gonzales, LA 70707 or by email to info@ascensionfund.com.
Ascension ICON is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Ascension Fund, which provided its first teacher grants in 1992 and has since given more than 1,400 grants representing over $1.6 million in awards to area public schools and teachers.
For information, contact Jennifer deFrances at (225) 290-3322.