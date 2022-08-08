Deadline set for candidates' announcements
Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election.
Announcements should be mailed to ascension@theadvocate.com. A color photo can be submitted of the candidate, and should be a high resolution jpg file sent as an attachment to the email.
All announcements must be 350 words or less and are subject to editing.
For information, call (225) 603-1998.
River Road African Museum celebrates 25 years
River Road African American Museum is celebrating its 28th anniversary Sept. 24 in New Orleans with The Black Magic Show.
The show will feature Magician Ran’D Shine, a silent auction and an evening of entertainment.
Museum patrons unable to attend in person can still join the celebration by participating in our monthlong virtual auction that will launch on Aug. 24. The auction will feature a historical collection of artifacts, vintage magazines, dolls and action figures, African statues and masks and sports memorabilia.
All donations and a portion of auction proceeds will benefit the River Road African American Museum, allowing it to continue service to the families and tourists visiting the River Parishes.
For more information visit the museum's website at https://africanamericanmuseum.org.
New chamber CEO to talk at August GOP Roundtable
Anthony Ramirez, president and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, will be the featured speaker at the Aug. 18 Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 West La. 30 in Gonzales.
Ramirez, a native Bostonian, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from LSU. In the four years he spent in the Louisiana Governor’s office under Bobby Jindal, Ramirez served in a variety of roles and held multiple positions including intergovernmental affairs director and Legislative War Room director. Following the time in the Jindal administration, Ramirez worked as a political professional and consultant on dozens of campaigns across the U.S.
Cost for the lunch is $25, collected at the door. Guests can avoid lines by prepaying with PayPal by visiting paypal.me/ARW225. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested, RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com
Members and guests are asked to bring nonperishable food items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.