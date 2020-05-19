Memorial Day programs planned
The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Committee will not hold its traditional Memorial Day Ceremony because of coronavirus restrictions for public events.
"However, we have not forgotten the day or those who sacrificed for our great nation," said Tanya R. Whitney, a member of the ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation.
She said a presentation will air on Ascension Channel 21 to remember and honor fallen members of the military branches. In addition, she said, some of the committee members will gather at the park at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, to host a Facebook live program, Reflections on Memorial Day.
"We hope you will join us via Facebook on Memorial Day and watch the Channel 21 presentation," she said.
Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales is open, though social distancing is encouraged.
Ascension GOP Roundtable meets Thursday
Scott McKay, publisher of the internet political newspaper The Hayride and recent fiction author, will be the featured speaker at the May Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The roundtable will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30, in Gonzales.
Republican candidates are welcome to meet with guests.
Cost for the lunch is $22. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested at (225) 921-5187 or arwrus@aol.com
Members and guests are asked to bring non-perishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.
Gonzales spring farmers market open
The Gonzales Outdoor Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday until August at La. 621 and KC Road.
The market is also looking for farmers to sell produce at the weekly market.
The market is partnering with Tanger Mall to host the event in June and October.
For information, visit facebook.com/Hwy621OutdoorMarket/
The new normal
Thanks to all our readers who have reached out with well wishes, story ideas and information we can publish to keep everyone informed.
We wanted to remind everyone of our new publication date; which has been moved to Wednesdays.
While there are fewer events to share with our readers, we do want to continue our commitment to spreading the word of news happening despite the closure of schools, churches and business. Send us photos and information on how your family or organization is dealing with these unusual times.
Email ascension@theadvocate.com or call (225) 603-1998.
We're working from home, like most of you, but we are on the job.