Kids riding the bus to school in Ascension Parish now have a new phone app for parents and high schoolers that tells them when the bus is getting close to their home and it's time to step out to the front yard or down to the neighborhood bus stop.
Called "Here Comes the Bus," the app should help mornings go a little smoother -- with maybe more time for cartoons or a last-minute touch up on a project.
"We think it's going to be such a useful tool for our parents," said Aubrey Yates, transportation supervisor for the Ascension Parish school district.
The Ascension Parish school system is one of the latest in the area to provide the information to families. Other area public school systems offering such apps -- with different names and vendors -- are East Baton Rouge, with Where's the Bus; Zachary Community Schools, with First View, and the Tangipahoa Parish school district, with the Edulog Parent Portal Lite app.
They all have the same mission -- taking the drama out of getting to the bus on time.
When the Ascension Parish school district installed a GPS system on its buses last school year, the Here Comes the Bus phone app was part of the package.
But with the virtual learning and temporarily altered bus routes that came during that pandemic-marked school year, it wasn't a good time to roll out the service, Yates said.
Now, with the new school year starting Tuesday, it's available to the families of the almost 18,000 students, out of a total enrollment of about 22,000, who ride the bus.
The bus can be tracked from 50 feet to 500 feet away from the house or bus stop -- the parents can choose where to begin the zone -- and families get a text and/or email when the bus arrives at the school and also when it gets back to the house.
"No kids standing in the rain, waiting," Yates said.