Wade Falcon will discuss the history of the Isleños of Pensacola when the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana meets at 11 a.m. Saturday at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge.
These Isleños were bound for Louisiana in 1779 aboard El Sagrado Corazon de Jesus when the battle of Pensacola caused the settlers to be reassigned to Pensacola and neighboring areas.
