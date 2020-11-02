PRAIRIEVILLE — It's been a different school year for students everywhere in 2020, but some things remain the same, like ribbon-cuttings for new schools, even in they're a little later than usual.

Bluff Ridge Primary in Prairieville, which opened to students on Aug. 10, had its own ribbon-cutting Thursday.

"We usually try to wait until we can have all the parents and community come for the ribbon-cutting," said Jackie Tisdell, public information officer for the school district.

"But this year, we just had to move forward" with a smaller group in light of pandemic restrictions, she said.

School and district staff, elected officials and others involved in the project were on hand last week for the ceremony at the 11-acre campus on La. 73.

Despite a smaller crowd, the ribbon-cutting was still a milestone.

"It's always an honor to be able to complete projects you promised to your community," Superintendent David Alexander said.

The $15.2 million school serves close to 530 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. It was part of a $120 million school construction bond initiative approved by voters four years ago.

"In 2016, voters had a list of projects in front of them and they said, 'Go,'" Alexander said.

Two other new Prairieville primary schools that came out of that bond election are Bullion Primary, which opened last school year, and Sugar Mill Primary, now under construction and slated to open in August 2021.

Prairieville also saw a new middle school open this school year, Bluff Middle; that ribbon-cutting will be held on Nov. 10.

Originally scheduled to be held early last week, the ceremony was rescheduled as Hurricane Zeta approached.

All of the new schools were planned to relieve overcrowding at existing schools in the fast-growing Prairieville area.

A new high school, Prairieville High, is coming to the area, too, funded out of a successful bond election this spring, and is expected to be open for the 2023-24 school year.

At Thursday's ribbon-cutting, Alexander said, "We should be doing the same thing for Sugar Mill Primary next fall."