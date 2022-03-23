Ascension Parish native Monroe Ray Fowler celebrated his 90th birthday Dec. 30 with family and friends.
Fowler moved to Gonzales in 1986 after spending 23 years in the Air Force. After settling into the area, he joined the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and worked as a bailiff for the court for 19 years before retiring in 2008.
He spent his early educational years in the Baton Rouge area, graduating from McKinley High and later attending college at Southern University, obtaining his bachelor’s Degree in law enforcement.
Fowler has used his passion for law and service in Ascension Parish, a news release said. He's a part of many community organizations and leadership roles. Fowler is a member of the AARP, where he served as vice president of Chapter 1449. In his spare time, he enjoys being a member of the Ascension Council on Aging, regularly attending exercise classes and playing pool.
Alongside his wife, he also dedicates his time volunteering at a local nursing home.