Roses, azaleas, gardenias, camellias and hydrangeas rank as the five most popular blooming plants in the region according to Allen Owings, senior horticulturist for Clegg’s Nursery and former LSU professor of horticulture.
He spoke about one of those top five at the Gonzales Garden Club meeting on Oct. 6. He delivered a presentation, “Hydrangeas, Old and New” with advice on soil, irrigation, sun/shade, fertilizer and pruning.
He highlighted differences in plant types. For instance, garden hydrangeas bloom on last year’s growth, but old flower heads can be cut off to just above the first pair of new buds in June or July at the latest. Oakleaf hydrangeas bloom on this year’s growth so fertilize with slow-release in the spring and prune in July/August. Panicle hydrangeas also bloom on new growth but should be not be pruned until late winter or early spring.
He advised that leaf spot be prevented by applying a fungicide drench two or three weeks before spring. Oakleaf and garden varieties like shade; paniculatas (limelights) like sun. Hydrangeas make flowers in many different sizes, colors and bloom shapes.
This was the Gonzales Garden Club’s first in-person monthly meeting since March 2020. Vice President Mary Jo Pohlig conducted the business meeting. Tours chair Marilyn Rice finalized plans for a club outing.
Arbor Day Chair Janis Poche entertained suggestions for the site of the next annual tree-planting ceremony in January.
Horticulture Chair Janis D’Benedetto provided the hint for this month: Dig up caladium bulbs and plant spring bulbs after fertilizing the soil. Member Patti Mouton presented a vertical-line floral design noting that its purpose is to decorate a narrow space. Four members plan to attend a district garden club meeting at the Country Club of Louisiana.
The club meets again in person in November to make seasonal evergreen decorations.