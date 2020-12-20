Gonzales has won a statewide award for its ambitious, five-year project to expand its sewer system south of Interstate 10 to meeting growing development there.

The $15 million project. which increased the capacity of the city's wastewater treatment plant by 1 million gallons per day, garnered Gonzales the statewide Community Achievement Award in technology and connectivity last month from the Louisiana Municipal Association.

A loan from the state Department of Environmental Quality's "Clean Water" revolving fund financed the massive, three-phase project that began in 2015 and finished up in March.

The city paid the loan back as work progressed, with proceeds from a 1/2 cent sales tax that's been on the city's books since 1989 and is dedicated to improving the sewer system.

Planning for and putting into place city sewer services takes time, City Engineer Jackie Baumann said, and it was in the fall of 2013 when the city looked ahead and applied for the DEQ loan.

The city has expanded its boundary south of I-10 in recent years. The latest incorporation into city limits is the 350-acre site of the Conway mixed-use development.

"Improvements to infrastructure are critically important to promote economic growth in a community," Scot Byrd, chief executive officer for Gonzales, said.

The DEQ loan was closed on in February 2015, and the project's first phase, repairing leaks in the city's sewer lines -- some of which had been installed in the 1950s -- to keep rainwater out of the pipes got underway.

In the second phase, two regional sewer pump stations were built south of Interstate 10. The work called for boring a new sewer force main under I-10 to connect the stations with the city's wastewater treatment plant on the other side of the interstate.

The third and final phase upgraded and expanded that treatment plant, located on La. 44, with improvements that included a second, aerated wastewater treatment pond.

The final result: A modernized system that upped treatment capacity from 2.5 million gallons of waste water per day to 3.5 million gallons daily. The system will also be able to increase that in the future by 5 million gallons, city officials said.

"The improvements will allow the city to support additional growth for many years to come," Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said.