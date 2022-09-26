Ascension Parish residents can drop off household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 St. Landry Road, Gonzales.
“We are so happy to be able to provide this day for our residents. This administration's goal is to continue providing the means for safe and responsible disposal of hazardous materials. This keeps them out of landfills, waterways, and other places we are constantly working hard to protect for Ascension Parish,” Parish President Clint Cointment said in a news release.
Accepted are items such as tires, appliances, electronics, batteries and paint. Not accepted are items such as explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum and plastic.
The event is reserved for Ascension Parish residents only, so participants should be prepared to show proper ID, including residential street address.
For more information, please call the Citizen Service Center at (225) 450-1200.
To volunteer, sign up at volunteerascension.volunteermatrix.com/collectionday.