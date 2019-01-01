A 19-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting at a New Year's Eve party, according to the Gonzales Police Department.
Just after midnight, officers found Jose Artunez, 19, shot multiple times outside a South Darla Avenue residence about a mile and a half from Interstate 10.
An argument among three people, including Artunez, at a party preceded the shooting. Witnesses told Gonzales police that Adrien liborio, 21, of 15457 Roy Rodgers Road, Prairieville, pulled a gun on Artunez and shot him four times then ran over another person with his car.
That second victim is at local hospital in stable condition.
liborio fled the scene and was captured around 5 a.m. when Gonzales police received calls of a man knocking on doors in Magnolia Crossing.
Iiborio has been booked into Ascension Parish Jail on one count of second-degree homicide and one count of attempted second degree homicide.
More details to come.