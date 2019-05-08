Several Prairieville Middle School students participated in the 2019 Duke University Talent Identification Program’s Seventh Grade Talent Search.
Of the 27 students tested, eight qualified for State Recognition, one qualified for Grand Recognition, 20 qualified for eStudies and 15 qualified for the Summer Studies Program.
Duke TIP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving academically gifted and talented students, according to a news release. Duke TIP works with students, their families and educators to identify, recognize, challenge, engage and help students reach their highest potential.
Candidates are invited to take the ACT or the SAT college entrance exams as seventh graders, which allows them greater insight into their academic abilities. In addition, they gain valuable benefits and have access to unique resources for gifted students.
The following students participated this year: Holden Adams, Joseph Cangelosi, Mackayla Catron, Kaylyn Coughlin, Victor Diaz, Landri Domingue, Annemarie Froeba, Sadie Gill, Hannah Jung, Cameron Kostelak, Brody Labauve, Isabella Latkovich, Rylee Matusicky, Aubrey Mitchell, Maya Monceaux, Nicholas Musso, Britney Nall, Aubrey Nice, Rhiannon Nice, Jordan Oberle, Malorie Rabalais, Gabriel Rodrigue, Mattie Rougeou, Foster Shank, Raquel Velez, Marissa Wesley and Rebecca Wesley.
Qualifying for state recognition were Kaylyn Coughlin, Isabella Latkovich, Maya Monceaux, Nicholas Musso, Aubrey Nice, Rhiannon Nice, Marissa Wesley and Rebecca Wesley.
Students who qualify for grand recognition scored approximately at or better than 90 percent of recent high school graduates on at least one part of the ACT or the SAT. These students are invited to a special recognition ceremony at Duke University. Only about 4 percent of all the participants in the talent search qualify for grand recognition. Nicholas Musso qualified for grand recognition.