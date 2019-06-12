Our Lady of the Lake Ascension is presenting a number of community education events this month.
TOTAL JOINT REPLACEMENT: A class for people considering knee or hip replacement surgery will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, in the Sister Linda conference room at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Monica Alfred of the Iris Domestic Violence Center will give a free presentation on recognizing types of domestic abuse and understanding how domestic violence is learned and why victims remain from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, in the Sister Vernola conference room at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital.
MALE ADOLESCENCE: Boys ages 10-12 will learn about the physical and emotional changes they will experience as they go through puberty during a class from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, in the Sister Vernola conference room at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital.
SMOKING CESSATION: Louisiana residents who smoked a cigarette before Sept. 1, 1998, are eligible for free medications and group and individual counseling through the Smoking Cessation Trust. Services are provided at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital. The cost is $15.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 13, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: A support group for cancer survivors and caregivers meets from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La., Gonzales. Participants will learn to reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being, and improve self-care.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 19, The City Room, 1006 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday.
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 13, Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets every Thursday at Jambalaya Park, 1015 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales.
To register for any event, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.