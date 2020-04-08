While staying close to home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sorrento residents Patrick Berthelot, Rebekah Whitney and Robert Whitney III have been establishing a garden on land owned by Robert Whitney III's parents, Bob and Tanya Whitney. Bob Whitney has been teaching the younger generations how to make a garden from start to finish. The family plans to grow corn, pole beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, peas, carrots and potatoes in the garden.

