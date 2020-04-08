While staying close to home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sorrento residents Patrick Berthelot, Rebekah Whitney and Robert Whitney III have been establishing a garden on land owned by Robert Whitney III's parents, Bob and Tanya Whitney. Bob Whitney has been teaching the younger generations how to make a garden from start to finish. The family plans to grow corn, pole beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, peas, carrots and potatoes in the garden.
Sorrento residents plant seeds for the future while in quarantine
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Tags
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments