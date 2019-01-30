The 2018-19 students of the year in the Ascension Public Schools are fifth-grader Madison Hebert, of Central Primary School; eighth-grader Perry LaBorde, of Prairieville Middle School; and 12th-grader Reace Dedon of St. Amant High School.
Hebert has maintained a 4.0 GPA at Central Primary School, is part of the Junior Beta Club and 4-H and has won multiple Accelerated Reader awards. She loves playing soccer, doing charitable work and baking. She aspires to become a meteorologist like Jim Cantore. She is the daughter of Rolanda and Yancy Hebert.
LaBorde maintains a 4.0 GPA at Prairieville Middle School and is involved in various leadership roles on the school campus and in the community. He excels in Beta Club, has participated and held office in Youth Legislature. He is a Mathlete, in the Robotics Club and has participated and placed in the Louisiana state gymnastics meet. He is a certified scuba diver and plans to pursue a career in marine biology and marine animal protection. He is the son of Brandon and Courtney LaBorde.
Dedon has a 4.5 GPA at St. Amant High School and is active in numerous clubs, organizations and community activities. During her high school career, she has served as a mentor to incoming freshmen, participated in Beta Club and was a member of the newspaper staff. Dedon holds multiple jobs outside of school including an internship with the school district's public information office. She hopes to attend college in New York where she will pursue her dreams of being a writer and performer. She is the daughter of Jason and Ashlie Dedon.
Ascension Public Schools' fifth-grade school-level students of the year are:
- Anna Blanchard, G.W. Carver Primary
- Madison Hebert, Central Primary
- Brody Babin, Duplessis Primary
- Jake Albares, Dutchtown Primary
- Rylie Causey, Galvez Primary
- Jacque Jackson, Gonzales Primary
- Lexie Johnson, Lake Elementary
- Jessika Graham, Lakeside Primary
- Brennan Daggs, Lowery Elementary
- Hayden Herring, Oak Grove Primary
- Logan McQuarn, Pecan Grove Primary
- Brody Clement, Prairieville Primary
- Piper Coburn, Sorrento Primary
- Zoe Gros, Spanish Lake Primary
- Mason Miller, St. Amant Primary.
Ascension Public Schools' eighth-grade school-level students of the year are:
- Katelyn Frank, Central Middle
- Joseph Du, Dutchtown Middle
- Ephraim Craddock, Galvez Middle
- Desmon Green, Gonzales Middle
- Jacob Sonnier, Lake Elementary
- Tre'Myai Brown, Lowery Middle
- Perry LaBorde, Prairieville Middle
- Jake Rizzo, St. Amant Middle.
Ascension Public Schools' 12th-grade school-level students of the year are:
- Tre'von Mitchell, Donaldsonville High
- Parker Blackwell, Dutchtown High
- DaJhé Sullivan, East Ascension High
- Reace Dedon, St. Amant High.