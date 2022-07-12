The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 30-July 7:
June 30
Smith, Darryl A.: 1319 S. Genois Ave., New Orleans; Age: 47; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Richardson, Sean: 11024 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 33; state probation violation, resisting an officer, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Ward, Dollie Angela: 43464 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 48; failure to appear-bench warrant
Arnold, Tate Michael: 43677 Brittany St., Sorrento; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant
Florentino, Joel: 28026 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston; Age: 30; hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated battery
Richmond, Rhonda F.: 37377 Cornerview Road, Geismar; Age: 46; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Randazzo, Jeremy Joseph: 37084 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Sites, Lowfay: W. Las Vegas St., No. 5, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Age: 58; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, soliciting donations without permit
Gonzalez-Perez, Luis T.: 34 Nature View Drive, Carrier, Mississippi; Age: 26; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Bedgood, Stephanie Vermel: 47096 La. 937, St. Amant; Age: 39; surety, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
July 1
Clarke, Larry Niles: 40296 Creek Bend Drive, Gonzales; Age: 31; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation (with accident)
Valentine, Ryshonne Tramaine: 1655 St Francis Lane, St Gabriel; Age: 24; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence battery
Miles, Carderius Michael: 1910 S. Ruth, Gonzales; Age: 25; illegal possession of stolen firearms
Broussard Jr., Kendrick Dwayne: 15069 Braud Road, Prairieville; Age: 18; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Leblanc, Angela Louise: 311 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant, state probation violation, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Perry, Tamion Kent Devon: 6145 Stratford Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 24; three counts theft less than $1,000, three counts criminal trespass-all other, three counts simple burglary (vehicle)
Miles Jr., Eli: 20 Windsor Blvd., Laplace; Age: 42; simple burglary (all others), violations of protective orders
Fountain, Travion Demone: 18108 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 30; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Neucere Jr., James Richard: 17156 La. 431, Prairieville; Age: 35; second degree battery
Lindsey, Eddie L.: 22475 Crane St., Maurepas; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant
Musso, Anthony R.: 18236 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 39; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Valin, Noah Adam: 13132 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery, second degree murder/attempt
Portillo Mejia, Yimin Adit: 41056 S. Marchand St.; Age: 38; hit-and-run driving, false certificates, driver must be licensed
July 2
Vargas, Branden Mitchell: 18825 Aucoin Lane, Livingston; Age: 30; driving on roadway laned for traffic, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated-second
Arceneaux, Braylie D.: 12484 Di-D-Bop Lane, Gonzales; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Shamyra Michon: 14183 Pecan Ridge Drive, Gonzales; Age: 29; domestic abuse battery
Lodrigue, Delane Anthony, 43303 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Dickson, Christopher Howard: 5115 Woodland Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 26; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands, operating vehicle while license is suspended, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating while intoxicated-first
Lewis, Donald Lee, 515 Catherine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Aguillar, Eduardo: 18645 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Garza Jr., Raul: 40416 Noah Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, simple assault
Leblanc, Reginald Andrews: 207 Lafourche St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; no motor vehicle insurance, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, driver must be licensed, hit-and-run driving, resisting an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, general speed law, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, stop signs and yield signs, handling of machine guns unlawful, barricades/signs/and signals-prohibited against tampering, aggravated flight from an officer
Lomas Sr., Cedric Raynard: 41060 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 42; resisting an officer, flight from an officer, intentional littering prohibited, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, traffic-control signals
Williams, Deon Javon, 800 Riverview Complex 207A, Donaldsonville; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
July 3
Harbison, Teresa Rene: 9125 Pertuis Road, St. Amant; Age: 56; domestic abuse battery
Cheong, Marcy Leanna: 18353 Donna St., Prairieville; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Batiste, Brad Anthony: 13192 Sycamore St., Vacherie; Age: 20; failure to appear-bench warrant
Mickelborough, Justin D.: 10478 La. 431, St Amant; Age: 36; domestic abuse battery
Cleveland, Joshua Michael: 314 W Manfred St., Gonzales; Age: 33; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first
Garcia, Luis: 12227 Colonial Oaks Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Wooley, Dustin: 238 Cardinal Drive, Paige; Texas; Age: 24; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Holmes Jr., Thomas Lee: 17140 La. 44, No. 10, Prairieville; Age: 36; domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Hoover, Logan P.: 11387 Oak Run Drive, Geismar; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery
Ray, Jacorey Dontrell: 38285 Josh Brown Road, Gonzales; Age: 20; resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, handling of machine guns unlawful, failure to appear-bench warrant
Regolado, Gillerto Matuz: 10504 La. 22, No. 34, St. Amant; Age: 26; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
July 4
Jason, Solia: 5442 Waterford Lane, Sorrento; Age: 30; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Crum II, Earl Lovell:, 18267 Oak Harbor Extension, Prairieville; Age: 62; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Acevedo, Pedro Alberto: 3112 Illinois Ave., Kenner; Age: 30; operating while intoxicated-first
Johnson, Christan Nicole, 14390 La. 44, Apt. A, Gonzales; Age: 32; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Landry, Kalyn Marie: 1306 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, child passenger restraint system, operating vehicle while license is suspended, security required, traffic-control signals, required position and method of turning at intersections, stop signs and yield signs, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, brake equipment required, aggravated flight from an officer
Bell, Trey Tyrone: 1860 Job Ave., Zachary; Age: 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
July 5
Luke, Todd: 23792 Old Mill Road, Maurepas; Age: 29; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft of goods, simple burglary (vehicle), unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple burglary/burglary
Weigle, Ashley E.: 16224 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Payne, Shawn: 40259 Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Lane III, Samuel: 118 W. Penn St., Gonzales; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery-second
Flowers, Melik: 41063 Cannon Road, No. 1804, Gonzales; Age: 30; simple assault
Circello, Amy Lynn: 38259 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 46; failure to appear-bench warrant
July 6
Vinet Jr., Edward Roy: 602 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 46; failure to appear-bench warrant
Coates, Dalvin Quendell: 315 McCastle Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 26; theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Johnson, Christal Lilliman: 2142 W. La 30, Apt. 101, Gonzales; Age: 43; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Guillot, Cody Paul: 12179 Verba Lane, St, Amant; Age: 24; carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Terry Jr., Dennis Edward: 7230 Gileaed Road, Clinton; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple burglary
Davis, Christopher Daniel: 711 Houmas St., No. 711, Donaldsonville; Age: 27; domestic abuse battery
Smith, Charles Derrell: 10475 Fauburg Circle, St. James; Age: 35; parole violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Joshua, Apriel L.: 615 Charles St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction,
Rood, Darlene Kay: 37113 White Road, No. 25, Prairieville; Age: 65; failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Ronald: 1405 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 50; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
McGalliard, Demetrice Stevenson: 134 Evangeline Drive, Apt. 203, Donaldsonville; Age: 39; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Skinner, Gerell Eugene: 148 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 28; resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
July 7
Rivere Jr., Anthony Felix: 40446 Fox Run Drive, Gonzales; Age: 20; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Forrest, Summer: 214 W. Ascension St., Gonzales; Age: 18; resisting an officer
Brown, Kody Darnell: 2214 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant