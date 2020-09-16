CONVENT — A 45-year-old Vacherie man has received 25 years in state prison after his guilty plea earlier this year to a fourth driving while intoxicated charge, prosecutors in St. James Parish said.
Prosecutors accused Jason Hines, 19439 Harry Town Lane, Vacherie, of hitting a vehicle in his truck and driving away while his blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit to drive of 0.08 grams-percent.
Shortly after the hit-and-run crash was reported Dec. 8, 2018, St. James Parish sheriff's deputies spotted Hines pulling into a convenience store parking lot in the red truck described in a crash complaint. Deputies watched him get out of his truck and check his rear bumper, prosecutors with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Hines later told deputies at the store that he had had a couple of beers earlier in the day, but deputies also saw an open bottle of liquor in his truck and a Styrofoam cup suspected of holding some of the liquor, prosecutors said.
Hines, who also smelled of alcohol, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and deputies arrested him, deputies said.
He was unable to do a blood-alcohol breath test at the parish jail in Convent but a blood test later found his blood-alcohol content was 0.21 grams-percent, prosecutors said.
He was later booked on counts of DWI fourth, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, hit and run driving with no injury and possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, deputies said.
Hines pleaded guilty to the DWI fourth offense charge on Jan. 8. Twenty-third Judicial District Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr. handed down the 25-year sentence Sept. 9.