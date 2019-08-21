Louisiana Wildlife Federation is partnering with National Wildlife Federation's Garden For Wildlife program to increase habitat for backyard wildlife species and protect pollinator populations in Louisiana.
The Garden for Wildlife program provides education and certification for gardens that improve habitat for birds, butterflies, frogs and other wildlife by providing essential elements needed by all wildlife — natural food sources, clean water, cover and places to raise young, a news release said.
Yards, schools, businesses, places of worship, campuses, parks, farms and other community-based landscapes can apply to be a Certified Wildlife Habitat garden through the program.
A Certified Wildlife Habitat garden is also part of the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, a national effort to create a million gardens that provide habitat for declining pollinator insects, like butterflies and bees.
"Over the last 40 years, more than 200,000 wildlife gardeners have joined NWF's Garden for Wildlife movement and these individuals have helped restore wildlife habitat right in their own yards and neighborhoods," said David Mizejewski, naturalist with the National Wildlife Federation. "Whether you garden in a suburban yard, an apartment balcony or a 10-acre farm, a schoolyard or a business park, everyone can create a home for local wildlife."
He said turning space into a Certified Wildlife Habitat is fun, easy and makes a difference for neighborhood wildlife.
"People are increasingly aware of declines in some species' populations and the need for habitat for bees, butterflies, other insects that play a crucial role in ecosystem health," said Rebecca Triche, executive director with Louisiana Wildlife Federation. She said her agency encourages more people in Louisiana to get engaged in gardening for wildlife through this program.
NWF's Garden for Wildlife program encourages planting with native species like milkweed and discouraging chemical pesticide use.
For more information on gardening for wildlife and details on becoming certified in Louisiana, visit www.lawildlifefed.org or call (225) 344-6707.
Louisiana Wildlife Federation is a statewide conservation education and advocacy organization.