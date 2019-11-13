Students at Lowery Middle School in Donaldsonville who met or exceeded their benchmark goals for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year were treated to a special lunch by community supporters.
The lunch for Lowery's 84 first-quarter Academic Scholars was provided by Raising Cane's and by Janeetra Harvey, manager of McDonald's of Houma. Financial support also came from Sheriff Bobby Webre, Lt. Michael Brooks and retired Sgt. Schewanda Taylor of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office; Magic Nails; Wendy’s, Burger King; and Product of Donaldsonville Community Outreach LLC.