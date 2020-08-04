June 30 marked the end of the Rotary of Gonzales year and ushered in the 52nd year of the club.
Outgoing President Dale Doty, thanked the members of his board and recognized past Rotary Club of Gonzales President Craig Walling as the Rotarian of the Year. Doty noted Walling's assistance to him throughout the year and his dedication to making the Rotary of Gonzales successful in its endeavors throughout the 2019-2020 Rotary year. Walling was also named one of the assistant district governors for Rotary District 6200, which covers southern Louisiana from Lake Charles to the capital area.
The club begins the 2020-2021 year led by Kenny Matassa as club president. Matassa said that when he completed his term as president of Ascension Parish, he never expected to be president again. “At least not so soon,” he quipped.
Joining Matassa on the Gonzales Rotary’s board are Immediate Past President Dale Doty; President-elect Willie Robinson; Secretary James Jeansonne; Treasurer Olin Berthelot; sergeant-at-arms Bob Escamilla; membership Chairwoman Tracy Browning; public relations Chairman Jon Hirsch; administration Chairman Barker Dirmann; foundation Chairman Martin McConnell; service projects Chairwoman Meghann Morin; and parliamentarian Allan Robert.
Each year, the Rotary president chooses a club theme for the coming year to reflect his or her vision for the club. Matassa chose “Better One Person at a Time” to highlight that the contributions of made by individual Rotarians, together, strengthen the club and its impacts on our community and world.
Matassa also thanked Doty for his service as president and praised him for his tireless efforts throughout the year.