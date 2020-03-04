Pershing James Mire's 100th birthday party was crowded. The Gonzales American Legion Hall barely had enough room to fit all the friends and family who wanted to help the World War II veteran celebrate.
But, with 10 children, 21 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren — one was added on the day of the event — and numerous members of his stepfamily, few halls would be big enough to hold the party.
Mire's daughter, Ruth Hanson, spent countless hours planning her dad's celebration. A table held photos of Mire and his family and facts about what life was like in 1920s.
Mire sat behind his cake greeting his guests, taking time to talk to everyone who stopped by.
"His mind is solid," Hanson said. "He's been talking about his birthday for weeks."
Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux read a proclamation outlining Mire's accomplishments; it was a long list.
"I'm just amazed with Mr. Mire's long life and big family," Arceneaux said.
Mire is one of 10 children raised on his family farm in Gonzales. He graduated as class president in 1937 from Dutchtown High School and joined the Army soon after. While he returned from the war, his brother, Richard, did not.
He married his first wife, Lee Ella Lanoux, in 1942 while stationed in Pensacola, Florida.
Mire raised his family in a modest house on Coontrap Road, which is being renovated. His son James Mire said his dad wants frequent updates on the progress at the old house.
"Having 10 children to get things done, he expects things done his way," James Mire said.
Pershing Mire's years of employment were spent in the fields of carpentry, insurance, sales and supervisory positions. His hobbies include gardening, wood working, conversational French, listening to French music on the radio each Saturday morning and rabbit hunting.
Veterans of Foreign Wars member Brent Gautreau, who honored Mire with several awards, said he knows something about following the rules set forth by Mire. Gautreau said he considers Mire, a charter member of the VFW Post 3693, a mentor who guided him through the running of the VFW.
Mire has been an active veteran, having memberships in American Legion Gautreau-Williams Post 81, The Eight and Forty, and VFW Post 3696. During his membership, he served in the capacity of many offices including president.
After the honors and proclamations were read, Mire thanked everyone for helping him celebrate.
"It make me feel good to be greeted by so many of my friends," Mire said in a slow but deliberate voice.