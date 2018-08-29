Sgt. Kane Hanna, a St. Amant volunteer firefighter, recently returned from eight months' deployment battling the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, through Operation Inherent Resolve.
Hanna said that he is looking forward to returning to work and continuing his dream of attending flight school in the near future.
A graduate of St. Amant High School, Hanna has been employed with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office since January 2017. Prior to his full-time status, Hanna was a student worker with the Sheriff's Office since June 2013. He became a St. Amant volunteer firefighter in 2014, after five years in its junior firefighting program.
The St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department recognizes one of its volunteers each week. Other recent honorees have been firefighter Ryan Moran, July 16; Lt. Robbie Villenurve, July 23; Lt. Eric Hughes, July 30; firefighter Grant Harris, Aug. 6; and firefighter Josh Rushing, Aug. 20.