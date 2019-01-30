School Board members officially opened the Head Start building on Lee Avenue Jan. 15 with a ribbon-cutting.
However, what was found during the renovation of the building has sparked most of the interest that night.
A time capsule from the Ascension Parish school year of 1938-1939, discovered last year during the renovation project, was opened for the first time during the ceremony held before the School Board's meeting.
Inside the copper box, roughly 10 inches by 12 inches in size, were copies of the newspaper the Donaldsonville Chief, the first volume of the Donaldsonville High school newspaper, called the Tiger Times, and numerous documents.
The time capsule had been tucked away in a wall space behind an official plaque commemorating the construction 80 years ago of the free-standing auditorium, named after the Donaldsonville High School principal at the time, B.C. Alwes.
Faculty and school district staff placed items in a new time capsule that will be installed in the same building.