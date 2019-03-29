Trinity AME Church of Gonzales will hold its annual Springfest and Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 1420 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales.
There will be health screenings, interactive workshops, and fun and games for children. Additionally, local vendors will be selling clothing and other household goods. This effort is being held in partnership with the Western Baton Rouge-New Orleans District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The Rev. Ritney A Castine is pastor of Trinity AME Church, and the Rev. Bland Washington Sr. is the presiding elder of the Western New Orleans-Baton Rouge District.