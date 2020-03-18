Alzheimer’s Services 27th annual Education Conference: Strategies for Improving Quality of Care will be April 22.
Keynote speaker Elaine K. Sanchez will be speaking on "Finding Hope, Humor, & Heart in Caregiving: Seven Strategies for Caregiver Survival," a news release said.
Based on Sanchez's experience of caring for family elders, she developed a passion for helping others cope with the emotional stress of caring for family elders through writing, talks and training. She is the author of “Letters from Madelyn, Chronicles of a Caregiver.” She is the co-founder of CaregiverHelp.com, a video-based caregiver support website.
Other presenters include Neila J. Donovan, associate professor, Rehabilitation Science, Department of Communication Sciences & Disorders at LSU. Donovan will be speaking on using music and memory to increase interactions and decrease agitation in people with dementia. Karen Stobbe and Mondy Carter, a husband and wife improvisational duo with personal caregiving experience, will share how to use the rules of improvisation to break through conventional caregiving techniques and open new worlds for persons with dementia.
Call (225) 334-7494 or visit alzbr.org for information about the programs of Alzheimer’s Services.