Central Middle School teacher Michelle Jones is encouraging teachers to apply for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.
Jones was named a state winner earlier this year in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, winning $15,000 for a proposal to create a device to filter and boil water – regardless of access to electricity – to provide safe, drinkable water during natural disasters.
Samsung has launched its 11th annual $2 million Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which challenges students in grades 6–12 and their teachers to use STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) to tackle local issues of national importance. Through Dec. 13, public school teachers across the U.S. can apply for this year’s program and submit their activity plans that enable students to create real-world change in their communities using problem-based learning.
As students and teachers continue to navigate a complex learning environment – whether virtual, in-person or a hybrid of both – Solve for Tomorrow provides a unique opportunity for teachers to bring their students together regardless of classroom format using problem-based learning and hands-on STEM skills. Solve for Tomorrow empowers thousands of students to create innovative solutions that transform communities as they address issues ranging from mental health and wildfire safety to sustainability and climate change.
Solve for Tomorrow will award $2 million in technology and supplies to classrooms as they advance throughout the contest. After teachers submit their lesson plans, they have the opportunity to move forward through the following phases:
- Up to 100 semi-finalists from the pool of applicants will be awarded $10,000 to be redeemed on DonorsChoose.org.
- 10 National Finalist Schools will be selected to participate in the virtual pitch event where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving National Finalist status, seven of these schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and supplies while the remaining three will be named National Grand Prize Winners.
- 3 National Grand Prize Winner schools will each receive $100,000 in classroom technology and supplies.
- Public voting will also determine one Community Choice winner, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.
To enter the contest, and for official contest rules, visit samsung.com/solve.