Bluff Middle School students in Jolie Pennington's seventh grade English class are more comfortable thanks to a $1,000 Ascension Fund Grant.
With the award, Pennington was able to purchase swivel stools, wobble cushions, bouncy balls and yoga mats. Pennington said the new seating will affect the focus of her students and the seating keeps the students from daydreaming.
"A grant is a way that the government can help people and stimulate the economy and this grant means that she can help her students," a news release stated.
Pennington's students are excited to have fun seating. Students pointed to the comfort the new seats provide and their ability to focus in class and complete tasks because of the new seating options. Students said the new active seating options are better than traditional hard, flat chairs.