At St. Amant High School, 30 students have earned the label of Advanced Placement Scholar, by earning a score of 3 or higher on at least three separate AP exams, which assess a student's mastery of college-level skills.
Of those 30, three have earned further distinction. Nicholas Robert and Christopher Simoni were named AP Scholars with Honors. This distinction is held by students who earn an average minimum score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more exams.
Sarah Lawrence achieved the level of AP Scholar with Distinction, by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
AP exams are given in May of each school year, and students are typically required to score a 3 or higher in order to earn college credit. Earning AP credit in three or more courses is a tremendous accomplishment that requires dedication and determination from hardworking students.
St. Amant's other AP Scholars are Arliss Angel, Haylee Bonham, Courtney Bourgeois, Travis Braud, Hayden Bumgarden, Owen Chartier, Morgan Cochran, Eli Coleman, Caylee Collier, Camryn Cook, Brenden David, Sarah Delhaye, Brady Duplessis, Annie Dupuy, Braylon Frederic, Adelaide Gaffney, Tayler Hooper, Adam Kardoff, Ethan Millet, Blake Nassar, Kathryn Ogilvie, Matthew Parker, Blaire Peterson, Mason Phelps, Julie Svec, Chase Tran and Alexander Young.
The National Math and Science Initiative, funded through a private grant by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has provided instructors and students at St. Amant with numerous resources needed to achieve these levels of success. St. Amant is in the third, and final, year of its partnership with NMSI.