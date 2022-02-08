Saturday was perfect chili weather, but not necessarily when you're cooking the dish outdoors in frigid temperatures.
Cooking team met the challenge Saturday in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 Chili Cooking contest.
Team erected and decorated their cooking stations for the contest, which raises money for VFW projects.
1 PHOTO-Guy wearing LSU hold and purple firefighter helmet:
The family that cooks good together looks good together: The Holders of Prairieville kept a four-alarm chili piping hot with dad Marc, a contract firefighter, keeping the flame just right. He had a purple-and-gold LSU and antique red fire helmets ready just in case. The family cooking team’s name was Holdin’ Smoke as registered February 5 Gonzalez VFW Post 3693 Annual Chili Cookoff.
2 PHOTO-family of four, boy at left wearing hoodie with a cartoon of a banana on it, mom has blond hair, dad is the guy in above photo in fire helmet and the last son is in a blue hoodie with a Nasa logo:
The spicy, chili-cooking Holder family: Brother Owen, mom Shannon, Marc and son Aden. They won the Best Decorated Booth Award.
3 PHOTO-Overview of cookpot full of chili:
Can you spot the secret ingredient in this pot of chili? Hint: It will cause a “pob-lano” with your tongue if the heat is unexpected.
4 PHOTO-Three guys around a portable heater, their booth tent has beer can lights along the top:
Team Natty Daddy’s (left to right), brothers Eric and Chet Billingsley and friend Michael Edwards served up some great tasting chili, winning the Judge’s Choice Award. The team name, the can lights, the beverages and the chili’s secret ingredient all had to do with a hops-and-barley brew.
5 PHOTO — Commander of the VFW post with white peppered long bear and overview of tent-booth setups outside behind him, dark jacket, gray shirt, cap bill tilted a bit higher:
Gonzales VFW Post 3693 Commander Jared Nolen was stoked after heading up the planning and implementation of the Post’s first chili cook-off fundraiser. The event raised about $2,500, which mostly will be spent on the Post’s educational program and scholarship awards.
6 PHOTO-At right, guy in brown canvas jacket, amish beard, and black-gray front cap with sunglasses stirring pot with metal paddle and friend to the left in camo jacket hoodie, full beard and dark cap looking down:
Shane Longanecker, right, always enjoys stirring the pot — of chili, of course. His family and friend Sterling Grantham, left, oversaw the chili making operation. Or as Longanecker laughingly calls it, “watching me cook”.