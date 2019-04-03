Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Rosevelt Hampton recently graduated from the FBI Academy Program at Quantico, Virginia, which included law enforcement officers from 47 states, including the District of Columbia, 26 international countries, five military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.
Hampton has been employed by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office since 1996. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the patrol unit in January 2004, and then promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2011. In March, Hampton was promoted to the rank of captain and will oversee Patrol District 2.
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy Program offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training for officers with proven records as professionals within their agencies, according to a news release.
Training for the program is provided by the FBI Academy instructional staff, special agents, and other staff members holding advanced degrees, many of whom are recognized internationally in their fields of expertise.